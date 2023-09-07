News & Insights

US Markets
BB

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks extend losses for third day as BlackBerry tanks

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

September 07, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

By Siddarth S

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks extended declines into the third session on Thursday, dragged down by technology shares as BlackBerry slumped on downbeat second-quarter revenue outlook.

At 10:19 a.m. ET (1419 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 90.43 points, or 0.45%, at 20,136.53.

Both the U.S.- and Canadian-listed shares of BlackBerry BB.TO, BB.N tumbled over 15% after the technology company forecast a 21.4% decline in second-quarter revenue, due to weakness in its cybersecurity segment.

"BlackBerry attributed the cybersecurity miss to sales pushouts at government customers, and positively maintained its full-year outlook, which gives us confidence the revenue will be recouped in the fiscal back-half," wrote Morningstar in a note.

"We retain long-term confidence in the Internet of Things business, particularly in automotive customers, and aren't overly concerned with short-term hiccups in a dynamic demand environment."

Technology stocks .SPTTTK slumped 1.8%, leading sectoral declines and hitting their lowest levels in more than a month.

Peyto Exploration & Development PEY.TO shares fell 2.4%, after the natural gas firm agreed to buy Spanish energy company Repsol's REP.MC assets in Canada for $468 million.

Transcontinental TCLa.TO dived 6.1%, as the packaging company missed quarterly revenue estimates.

Materials stocks .GSPTTMT, which includes miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6%, tracking lower metal prices after data showed China's imports and exports fell in August. GOL/MET/L

Analysts have cut their bullish near-term forecasts for the Canadian dollar as China's economy weakens and the gap between the U.S. and Canadian bond yields grows, but still expect the currency to be stronger in a year, a Reuters poll showed.

Canadian economic activity expanded in August, rebounding after a contraction in the previous month, while the value of domestic building permits fell by 1.5% in July from June.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid and Shilpi Majumdar)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BB
PEY
MG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.