CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks extend losses for third day as BlackBerry tanks

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks extended declines into the third session on Thursday, dragged down by technology shares as BlackBerry slumped on downbeat second-quarter revenue outlook.

At 10:19 a.m. ET (1419 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 90.43 points, or 0.45%, at 20,136.53.

Both the U.S.- and Canadian-listed shares of BlackBerry BB.TO, BB.N tumbled over 15% after the technology company forecast a 21.4% decline in second-quarter revenue, due to weakness in its cybersecurity segment.

"BlackBerry attributed the cybersecurity miss to sales pushouts at government customers, and positively maintained its full-year outlook, which gives us confidence the revenue will be recouped in the fiscal back-half," wrote Morningstar in a note.

"We retain long-term confidence in the Internet of Things business, particularly in automotive customers, and aren't overly concerned with short-term hiccups in a dynamic demand environment."

Technology stocks .SPTTTK slumped 1.8%, leading sectoral declines and hitting their lowest levels in more than a month.

Peyto Exploration & Development PEY.TO shares fell 2.4%, after the natural gas firm agreed to buy Spanish energy company Repsol's REP.MC assets in Canada for $468 million.

Transcontinental TCLa.TO dived 6.1%, as the packaging company missed quarterly revenue estimates.

Materials stocks .GSPTTMT, which includes miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6%, tracking lower metal prices after data showed China's imports and exports fell in August. GOL/MET/L

Analysts have cut their bullish near-term forecasts for the Canadian dollar as China's economy weakens and the gap between the U.S. and Canadian bond yields grows, but still expect the currency to be stronger in a year, a Reuters poll showed.

Canadian economic activity expanded in August, rebounding after a contraction in the previous month, while the value of domestic building permits fell by 1.5% in July from June.

