US Markets
TA

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks extend gains as utilities, miners rise

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 08, 2022 — 10:52 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By Shashwat Chauhan

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy main stock index on Tuesday extended gains to a third straight session as utility and material stocks rose.

At 10:29 a.m. ET (1529 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 102.69 points, or 0.53%, at 19,648.6.

The index tracked gains in U.S. stocks with midterm elections in the country underway that will determine whether Democrats retain or lose control of Congress.

Forecasts are for a Republican victory, at least in the House of Representatives, and a likely gridlock in Congress, which is considered a positive for stock markets.

"It's a day where such a big potentially monumental news (midterm elections) will be coming out after the markets close, so I don't think too many people are in a hurry to make any big moves ahead of that," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Meanwhile, shares of TransAlta Corp TA.TO jumped 8.7% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and increased its full-year forecast, pushing the utilities index .GSPTTUT up 1.2%.

The healthcare index .GSPTTHC, which includes cannabis companies, was the top decliner, falling 1.2% while the energy sector .SPTTEN slipped 0.7% as oil prices fell. O/R

Cannabis stocks tend to move on regulatory headlines, including prospects for legalization efforts and odds of friendlier cannabis legislation increase with a Democratic majority.

Among individual companies, Algoma Steel Group ASTL.TO dropped 6.0% after missing analysts' second-quarter earnings expectations.

Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TObacked a $4.8 billion takeover bid from Agnico Eagle AEM.TO and Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO which trumped an offer from South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J, paving the way to an all-Canadian deal. Shares of the three Canadian stocks rose between 1.5% and 3.5%.

The materials index .GSPTTMT added 3.3%.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TA
ASTL
AEM
PAAS

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter