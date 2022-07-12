CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks down as energy shares track drop in crude prices

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

July 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as oil stocks tracked a decline in crude prices on worries about COVID-19 curbs in China, while looming rate hikes by major central banks stoked concerns of a global economic slowdown.

At 10:16 a.m. ET (14:16 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 82.67 points, or 0.44%, at 18,734.13.

The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 3.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices fell 6.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 6.1%. O/R

Energy stocks have fallen 9.6% so far this month due to a slump in oil prices as investors fear potential recession-driven demand downturn

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 1.5%.

Gold prices slipped as investors positioned for U.S. economic data on Wednesday, with a strong dollar and bets for steep interest rate hikes dimming bullion's appeal, while demand worries in top consumer China further pressured base metal prices. GOL/MET/L

Markets were also bracing for a rate decision by the Bank of Canada on Wednesday, as it is widely expected to lift rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.

"Looks like we're going to get 75 basis points, I don't think there's much doubt in that," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group.

"I just don't agree with these hikes as quickly as they're coming now. It is time to pause and see what these rate hikes have actually done to the economy because it is a lagging indicator."

Meanwhile, the financial sector .SPTTFS, including banks that benefit from higher interest rates, edged 0.1% higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.1% lower at 18,816.80 on Monday as a drop in commodity prices hit resource shares and concern grew that a major telecom merger between Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO and rival Shaw Communications SJRb.TO was at risk. .TO

Rogers and Shaw rose 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively, after posting sharp losses in the previous session following Rogers' unprecedented outage on Friday.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

