CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks dip as losses in energy stocks weigh

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, led by losses in energy stocks as oil prices fell, while robust U.S. GDP data defied dire warnings of a recession that have lingered since 2022.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 44.07 points, or 0.23%, at 18,903.78.

