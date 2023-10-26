News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks dip as losses in energy stocks weigh

October 26, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, led by losses in energy stocks as oil prices fell, while robust U.S. GDP data defied dire warnings of a recession that have lingered since 2022.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 44.07 points, or 0.23%, at 18,903.78.

