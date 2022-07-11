CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks dip as demand fears slam commodities

July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index fell on Monday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China and worries over a potential global economic slowdown due to looming interest rate hikes dented oil and metal prices.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 117.61 points, or 0.62%, at 18,905.25.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.