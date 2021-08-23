CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks climb toward all-time highs as oil rebounds

US Markets

Canada's commodities-heavy stock index inched toward record highs on Monday as oil prices rebounded from a seven-day losing streak, although gains were capped by concerns around slowing global economic growth.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 72.97 points, or 0.36%, at 20,411.99, with the energy sector .SPTTEN jumping 2.6%. O/R

