CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks climb toward all-time highs as oil rebounds

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Canada's commodities-heavy stock index inched toward record highs on Monday as oil prices rebounded from a seven-day losing streak, although gains were capped by concerns around slowing global economic growth.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 72.97 points, or 0.36%, at 20,411.99, with the energy sector .SPTTEN jumping 2.6%. O/R

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((sagarika.jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.