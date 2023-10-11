CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks climb on materials boost, Fed minutes awaited

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, supported by an uptick in materials stocks as prices of most metals rose with a pullback in Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's September policy meeting.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 82.96 points, or 0.43%, at 19,584.16.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

