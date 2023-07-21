CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks add to weekly gain as oil prices climb

By Fergal Smith

July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to a two-month high on Friday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares, while industrials also posted solid gains as investors looked ahead to a busy slate of corporate earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 110.64 points, or 0.5%, at 20,547.51, its highest closing level since May 9. For the week, the index was up 1.4%.

Heavily weighted energy stocks climbed 1.1% on Friday, as oil settled 1.9% higher at $77.07 a barrel after China announced measures to shore up the country's sluggish growth.

"Oil prices continue to hover in the mid-$70s which is a pretty good spot (for earnings)," said Mike Archibald, a portfolio manager at AGF Investments.

"Next week we should start to get a much better feeling for how investors want to interpret Q2 earnings. You are going to start to get lots of better indications on whether or not the move we've seen year-to-date is going to hold or not."

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO, which is part of the industrials sector, are among the major Canadian companies set to report next week.

Industrials rose 0.8% and healthcare was up 1.5%.

Gains for consumer discretionary shares were modest. The sector advanced 0.5% as data showed Canadian retail sales rising 0.2% in May, missing estimates for a 0.5% gain.

