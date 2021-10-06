CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stock opens lower as energy stocks weigh

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as energy stocks tracked a retreat in oil prices, with sentiment dented further by worries around higher inflation.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 91.89 points, or 0.46%, at 20,091.54.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.