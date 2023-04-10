CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stock market gains as investor sentiment recovers

By Maiya Keidan

TORONTO, April 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose modestly on Monday as healthcare and energy stocks rallied and investor confidence continued to improve after fears of a global banking crisis hurt sentiment last month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 79.13 points, or 0.4%, at 20,196.69.

"I think that we're overall just seeing investor confidence slowly improving since last month," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

"We started out flat to slightly lower and now we're slightly higher, so overall not a bad day."

Toronto's composite index kicked off the week down 42.32 points, of 0.21%, at 20,154.37, weighed down by concerns about further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC led gains, up 2.7%, with marijuana producer Tilray Brands Inc TLY.TO rising 6.3% amid reports it plans to acquire Canadian rival Hexo Corp HEXO.TO in a deal worth about $250 million. Tilray is also due to announce results later on Monday.

The energy sector .SPTTEN rose 0.8% on Monday after the largest U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N reportedly held preliminary talks with Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N about a possible acquisition of the shale oil producer.

Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO ended the day down 2.6% after reiterating its rejection of an unsolicited bid from Glencore Plc GLEN.L, and recommended that shareholders vote for its own restructuring plan instead.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious metals, ended the day down 0.1%, tracking weakness in gold and silver prices. GOL/ MET/L

Technology .SPTTTK stocks rose 0.7% while financials .SPTTFS gained 0.4%.

Investors are also awaiting the Bank of Canada's decision on further monetary tightening, and analysts largely expect the central bank to keep the benchmark rate at 4.5%. 0#BOCWATCH

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Deepa Babington)

((Maiya.Keidan@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 1594; Reuters Messaging: maiya.keidan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.