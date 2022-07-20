CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stock index gains as U.S. earnings boost sentiment

By Nichola Saminather

July 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index posted its fourth straight day of gains on Wednesday alongside U.S. stocks, which were boosted by strong earnings, while data showed inflation accelerated again in June but not as sharply as expected.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 82.96 points, or 0.44%, at 19,020.67.

Healthcare stocks jumped 6.4% and the technology group gained 2.9%, with cannabis companies Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, Tilray Brands TLRY.TO and Cronos Group CRON.TO and technology firms Shopify SHOP.TO and Lightspeed Commerce LSPD.TO among the biggest gainers.

"Our market moves more with the U.S. and what we've been getting out of the U.S. is a pretty good start to corporate earnings season," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

"They are telling us that things have not slowed down yet and consumers are hanging in a lot better than what was anticipated," he added. "And it's been reflected both in U.S. and Canadian markets."

Wall Street was also up for the fourth consecutive session, boosted by a positive outlook from Netflix NFLX.O, in an earnings season in which over three-quarters of firms have beaten analysts' expectations.

Data earlier in the day showed Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 8.1% last month, up from 7.7% in May, mainly on rising gasoline prices.

But the figure was slightly below market expectations and eased fears of another aggressive move from the central bank after it raised interest rates by 100 basis points last week in a surprise move.

While expectations for a 50-basis-point hike increased slightly after the data, traders were now seeing a smaller chance of a 75-basis-point raise.IRPR

The rate-sensitive financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.5%.

The positive sentiment also boosted Canadian energy stocks .SPTTEN 1.4% despite a drop in oil prices after U.S. government data showed lower gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season. U.S. crude CLc1 was down 1.9%.

Improved risk appetite led to a decline in safe-haven gold prices, with the materials group in Canada falling alongside to be the day's biggest decliner.

It lost 1.6%, as prices of gold miners including First Quantum Minerals FM.TO, Wesdome Gold Mines WDO.TO and Wheaton Precious Metals WPM.TO all fell. Spot gold XAU= was down 0.9% at 2018 GMT.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Grant McCool)

