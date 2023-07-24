CANADA STOCKS-Toronto starts week on strong footing with tech, energy boost

By Shashwat Chauhan

July 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Monday as technology and energy stocks advanced, while investors looked ahead to an earnings-heavy week and interest rate decisions from major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 59.06 points, or 0.29%, at 20,606.57, hovering near an eleven-week high hit on Friday.

The technology sector .SPTTTK rose 0.2% as shares of Shopify SHOP.TO gained 1.4% after MoffettNathanson upgraded the e-commerce firm to "outperform" from "market perform".

"If the Fed continues to raise rates as expected, then no big deal," said Colin Cieszynski​, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management in Toronto.

"If they don't, then that could have an impact on the U.S. stock market, which could have an indirect impact on Canada."

Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO gained 2.9% after Wells Fargo upgraded the fertilizer maker's rating to "overweight" from "equal weight".

