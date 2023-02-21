CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares track dour mood on Wall St; domestic inflation eases

By Shristi Achar A

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dropped on Tuesday as a rise in government bond yields dented rate-sensitive technology shares and consumer stocks tracked weak sentiment on the Wall Street, outweighing relief from easing domestic inflation.

At 10:22 a.m. ET (1522 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 166.77 points, or 0.81%, at 20,348.47.

Canada's annual inflation rate eased more than expected to 5.9% in January due to a so-called base-year effect, even as food and mortgage interest costs continued to soar.

Meanwhile, Canadian retail sales rose by 0.5% in December from November on higher auto and general merchandise store sales. Sales were seen to rise by 0.7% in January.

"Canadian inflation numbers were surprisingly positive given the overwhelming negativity surrounding inflation and rising interest rates," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds in Toronto.

"It gives Bank of Canada (BoC) the ability to continue with their plans to pause this rate hiking cycle at their next meeting in March."

Traders largely expect the BoC to hold interest rates at the same level at its next meeting. 0#BOCWATCH

The technology sector .SPTTTK and consumer stocks .GSPTTCS however fell 1.7% and 1.4% respectively. .N

Canada's ten-year government bond yields CA10YT=RR rose to 3.4% on Tuesday from 3.3% in the previous session.

In company news, Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO slipped 0.7% after it missed fourth-quarter profit estimates and also said it would spin off its steelmaking coal unit. The miner said it will also change its name to Teck Metals Corp.

Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO fell 3.9% as the cannabis producer entered into a deal with an institutional investor to sell up to $150 mln of 5.0% convertible bonds (CBs) due 2028.

The stock dragged healthcare sector .GSPTTHC down 2.1%.

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO gained 1.3% after the company named Rich Kruger as its chief executive officer, effective April 3.

Sigma Lithium Corp SGML.V climbed 12.9% on a Friday report that Tesla Inc TSLA.O was weighing a takeover of the battery metals miner.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

