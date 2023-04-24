News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares tepid at open as commodity stocks drag

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 24, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

April 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at market open on Monday, dragged down by weakness in financial and commodity-linked stocks, while investors remained on the sidelines ahead of major U.S. earnings.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 24.23 points, or 0.12%, at 20,668.92.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
