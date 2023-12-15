CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares slip as energy, real estate stocks fall

By Shashwat Chauhan

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index eased in broad-based declines on Friday, led by real estate stocks, though the index was poised for weekly gains on rising hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut borrowing costs next year.

At 9:48 a.m. ET (1448 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 121.86 points, or 0.59%, at 20,656.94. Across the border, Wall Street had a mixed start to the session. .N

Energy .SPTTEN was amongst the top decliners, falling 1.2% after rising sharply in the previous two sessions, while real estate .GSPTTRE dropped 1.6%

The benchmark index is on track to post a weekly jump of over 1% as the global risk appetite increased after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled earlier this week that it could look at interest rate cuts next year.

However, New York Fed President John Williamsput a dent in those expectations on Fridayafter he pushed back on surging market expectations of interest rate cuts. Following William's comments, traderspared bets on 2024 rate cuts.

"We've had such a big run since the 1st of November, so probably some sort of profit taking has to be expected just because there's so much of a move in the last few weeks," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

On the data front, Canadian housing starts plunged 22% in November compared with the previous month, while a separate reading showed U.S. business activity picked up in December.

Looking ahead, comments from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, who is scheduled to hold a press conference later in the day, will be on the market radar.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.