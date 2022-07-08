CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares slip after jobs data reinforces aggressive rate hike bets

July 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday as easing metal prices weighed on the resource-heavy index, while the country's June unemployment rate fell to a record low, reinforcing the case for a 75-basis-point rate hike by the central bank next week.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 32.57 points, or 0.17%, at 19,030.6.

