CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares set to kick off 2023 on upbeat note

Jan 03 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's stock benchmark climbed higher on the first day of trading in 2023, with an uptick in gold prices supporting the commodity-heavy index.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% by 0702 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Traders await December manufacturing data for clues on the state of the economy, after factory activity weakened for a fourth straight month in November. The data is due at 0930 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 2022 in the red, a year marred by tighter monetary policy, the Russia-Ukraine war and fears of a recession. .TO

Global markets climbed thanks to a sharp bounce in European stocks, though warnings of a tough year ahead for the global economy by the International Monetary Fund limited gains. MKTS/GLOB

Spot gold prices XAU= jumped to a more than a six-month high after ending a volatile 2022 largely unchanged. GOL/

Investors also await minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting in December, expected on Wednesday, to gauge the trajectory of further monetary policy tightening by the central bank.

Among single stocks, Shopify Inc SHOP.NSHOP.TO launched a product that would allow companies to customize tools and components required to build their online store, ramping up its efforts to attract big retailers. L4N33O1M2

Canadian markets were shut on Monday for New Year holiday.

