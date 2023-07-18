CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares rise to nine-week highs as inflation cools

By Siddarth S

July 18 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index rose to a near nine-week high on Tuesday, driven by gains in materials and energy stocks, after data showed Canada's annual inflation rate fell more than expected in June.

At 10:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 123.65 points, or 0.61%, at 20,350.44.

The consumer price index showed inflation in Canada fell to a 27-month low of 2.8% in June on year-over-year basis. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual inflation to drop to 3.0% from 3.4% in May.

"This (inflation data) would be welcome news and it might provide a bit of relief so that the Bank of Canada (BoC) can get back in the pause mode," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

Further supporting the view of a pause in rate hikes, Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management said, "it does give them (BoC) room to pause again, particularly if we start to see things like wages and services coming down."

Last week, the BoC raised rates to a 22-year high of 5.0% and said it could hike further if fresh data shows inflation is stalling above its 2% target.

However, Tuesday's inflation data showed food and shelter costs were sticky.

The odds of the BoC raising interest rates again in December fell to 19% from 25%, the futures tied to money market showed.

Miners-heavy materials index .GSPTTMT gained 2.1%, hitting a eight-week high even as metal prices slid. Energy sector .SPTTEN rose 1.9% as oil prices steadied. MET/LO/R

Financials stocks .SPTTFS gained 0.7% as its U.S. counterpart .SPSY also gained after a string of positive earnings from Wall-Street's big banks.

