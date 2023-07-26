CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares open lower on energy, materials drag

July 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, hurt by energy and materials stocks as commodity prices slipped, while investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate rise later in the day.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 50.73 points, or 0.25%, at 20,500.8.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

