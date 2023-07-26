News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares open lower on energy, materials drag

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

July 26, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, hurt by energy and materials stocks as commodity prices slipped, while investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate rise later in the day.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 50.73 points, or 0.25%, at 20,500.8.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.