CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares open lower as commodity stocks drag

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 19, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

April 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday as miners and oil companies tracked commodity prices lower on growing bets of U.S. interest rate hikes.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 77.49 points, or 0.37%, at 20,607.19.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

