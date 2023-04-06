CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares open lower after resilient employment data

April 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday after data showed Canada added more jobs than expected in March and jobless rate remained near a record low, while falling shares of oil producers and miners added to the declines.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 29.41 points, or 0.15%, at 20,130.14.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.