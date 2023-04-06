US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares open lower after resilient employment data

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 06, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

April 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday after data showed Canada added more jobs than expected in March and jobless rate remained near a record low, while falling shares of oil producers and miners added to the declines.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 29.41 points, or 0.15%, at 20,130.14.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.