CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares open higher on energy stocks boost

April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks opened higher on Friday, with upward traction in crude prices after euro zone recovery buoyed energy stocks, while weakness in gold prices dragged precious metal miners.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 25.47 points, or 0.12%, at 20,656.16.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru)

