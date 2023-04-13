CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares open higher on boost from miners

April 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, mirroring the upbeat sentiment on Wall Street after signs of cooling inflation, while strength in precious metal miners' shares also boosted the resource-heavy index.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 34.06 points, or 0.17%, at 20,488.38.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.