CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares open higher as investors cheer cooling inflation

July 18 (Reuters) - Toronto shares opened higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in materials and energy stocks, after data showed Canada's annual inflation rate fell more than expected in June.

At 9:02 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 28.77 points, or 0.14%, at 20,255.56.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

