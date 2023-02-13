US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares open flat ahead of U.S inflation data

February 13, 2023 — 09:38 am EST

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Monday amid a decline in commodity prices, ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the week that is expected to give clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening path.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 4.46 points, or 0.02%, at 20,616.58.

