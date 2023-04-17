US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares muted at market open; Teck Resources jump

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 17, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted at market open on Monday as losses in energy stocks were offset by gains in industrials, while shares of Teck Resources gained on attracting multiple buyout offers.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 7.07 points, or 0.03%, at 20,586.98.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

