CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares gain on tech boost

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Monday, boosted by tech stocks even as energy shares weighed down the index.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 137.36 points, or 0.66%, at 21,074.91.

Mirroring the trend on Wall Street, Canadian technology shares .SPTTTK, which took a beating last week, recouped some losses to rise 2.9%, with Shopify SHOP.TO among the top gainers as it rose 4.2%.

"We are seeing the tech sector boosting equity markets as investors are returning to the sector after last week's pullback," said Angelo Kourkafas, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones.

In New York, megacaps such as Amazon.com AMZN.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O gained as Treasury yields fell ahead of readings on inflation and a new supply of government debt this week.

The healthcare sector .GSPTTHC rose 1.9%, led by gains in Tilray Brands TLRY.TO, which is scheduled to report its earnings this week.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN shed 2% as oil prices fell by more than 3% on sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in OPEC output. O/R

The materials index .GSPTTMT slid 0.1% as gold prices hit a three-week low. GOL/

The commodity-heavy TSX had a shaky start to 2024 due to fading optimism around the prospect of early rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

"If the central banks actually do start cutting interest rates, it would mean that we're heading into a recession," said Colin Cieszynski, portfolio manager and chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

"Canada may be in a recession already, and the U.S. may not be that far behind."

Investors are now gearing up for the quarterly earnings season, which big U.S. banks will kick off on Friday. Data on U.S. consumer prices due on Thursday will also be on the watchlist for further cues on the interest rate path.

Shares of Air Canada AC.TO rose 3.4% after it said more consumers flew its airlines during the holiday.

Canada Goose Holdings GOOS.TO and Bombardier BBDb.TO rose 4.7% and 6.9% respectively on price target upgrades.

Air TransatTRZ.TO gained 4.2% after the Canadian leisure carrier agreed a new labor contract with the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

