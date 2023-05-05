CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares gain at open on energy boost

May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, with rising crude prices supporting energy shares, and upbeat Wall Street sentiment helping to beat back spillover worries from the U.S. regional bank turmoil.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 120.9 points, or 0.6%, at 20,359.09.

