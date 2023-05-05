News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares gain at open on energy boost

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

May 05, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A and Vansh Agarwal for Reuters ->

May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, with rising crude prices supporting energy shares, and upbeat Wall Street sentiment helping to beat back spillover worries from the U.S. regional bank turmoil.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 120.9 points, or 0.6%, at 20,359.09.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.