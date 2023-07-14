News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares flat but set to post weekly gains on dovish Fed bets

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

July 14, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan and Siddarth S for Reuters ->

By Shashwat Chauhan and Siddarth S

July 14 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index was subdued on Friday, as a rise in financials offset losses in energy stocks, though the benchmark is set to post weekly gains on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearing an end to its rate-hike cycle.

At 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE held steady at 20,278.33.

However, the benchmark Canadian index is on track to post a weekly gain of more than 2%, hovering at its highest weekly level since May.

Wall Street also had a positive start to the day after major U.S. banks reported a rise in second-quarter profits on earning higher interest payments from borrowers. .N

"Banks earnings today look pretty good, continues to show that the U.S. consumer is doing fine paying down debt," said Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer at Baskin Financial Services

"That should add more confidence to the market over the coming weeks."

Heavyweight financials .SPTTFS gained 0.4%.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN slipped over 1%, on a fall in crude prices and brokerage Stifel reducing price targets on several Canadian energy companies. O/R

Global markets have rallied this week as a cooling in U.S. inflation stoked speculation that the Federal Reserve could pause rate hikes after this month.

Growth-sensitive technology stocks .SPTTTK reached an over one-year high, up 0.2%.

Investors would look forward to Canadian consumer prices data due next week to gauge the state of the economy and the Bank of Canada's outlook on monetary policy tightening after the central bank raised interest rates to 5% earlier this week.

Among individual stocks, TELUS International (Cda)TIXT.TO tumbled 30.4% after the IT services company estimated a loss for the second quarter in preliminary results.

Pine Cliff Energy PNE.TO fell 2.5% after Stifel downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy".

First Quantum Minerals FM.TO slipped 1.1% after Raymond James downgraded the rating on copper miner to "market perform" from "outperform".

Peer Ero Copper ERO.TO also lost 2.5% after Raymond James downgraded the stock.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

