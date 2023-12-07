CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares flat as losses in financials offset energy gains

By Shashwat Chauhan

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was trading flat on Thursday, asgains in energy shares from higher crude oil prices were offset by losses in heavyweight financials, while investors braced for more U.S. jobs data during the week.

At 9:48 a.m. ET (1448 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 12.77 points, or 0.06%, at 20,261.44. Wall Street, on the other hand, had an upbeat start to the session. .N

Energy stocks .SPTTEN advanced 0.2%, tracking higher crude oil prices, while utilities .GSPTTUT extended gains from the previous session, rising 0.2% a day after the BoC's latest decision to hold rates steady.

Keeping a lid on gains, telecom stocks .GSPTTTS fell 0.3% after rising for five straight sessions, while heavyweight financials .SPTTFSeased 0.2%, on track to snap a six-day winning streak.

Across the border, data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week as the labor market continues to gradually slow amid cooling demand.

"We think the claims data, along with other recent labor market statistics, are consistent with a job market that is cooling enough to rule out further rate hikes, but still healthy enough to preclude rate cuts from consideration any time soon," said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead US economist at Oxford Economics.

Focus would now shift to the more comprehensive November non-farm payrolls report due on Friday to gauge the state of the labor market in the world's biggest economy.

The market will also be watching BoC Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle speak later in the day at the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Among individual stocks, Athabasca Oil ATH.TO gained 6.7% after atleast two brokerages upgraded their rating on the stock.

