CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares fall at open on caution as earnings roll in

April 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines in an earnings-heavy week, while weakness in crude and copper prices weighed on miners and energy stocks.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 66.99 points, or 0.32%, at 20,609.75.

