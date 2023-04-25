News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares fall at open on caution as earnings roll in

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 25, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines in an earnings-heavy week, while weakness in crude and copper prices weighed on miners and energy stocks.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 66.99 points, or 0.32%, at 20,609.75.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.