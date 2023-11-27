News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares fall as declining energy stocks weigh

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 27, 2023 — 10:07 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By Shashwat Chauhan

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as lower crude oil prices pulled energy stocks lower, while investors braced for a barrage of global economic data and domestic big bank earnings later this week.

At 9:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 38.84 points, or 0.19%, at 20,064.27.

Across the border, Wall Street too had a dull start to the session. .N

Energy stocks .SPTTENled declines, down 0.7%, as crude oil prices slipped ahead of an OPEC+ meeting later this week.

Heavyweight financials .SPTTFSeased 0.3% in early trade ahead of quarterly results from Canadian big banks later in the week.

Helping limit losses, technology stocks .SPTTTK added 1.0% as shares of ShopifySHOP.TO jumped 3.7% after the e-commerce platform reported strong Black Friday sales data.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which houses precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.3% as prices of most precious metals advanced, with gold prices touching a six-month high.

In the week ahead, investors will look for inflation prints across the eurozone and U.S. personal consumption expenditure index (PCE) data for October - the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

"This data release will be important to watch because although interest rates have likely peaked and inflation is continuing to fall sharply, the Fed has not let up on their hawkish commentary," said Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds.

Despite the recent weakness, the benchmark index is eyeing sharp monthly gains on the back of rallying technology stocks as hopes grow that global interest rates have peaked.

Domestically, a bunch of economic data including third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and November employment numbers would also be eyed.

On the company front, First Quantum MineralsFM.TOsaid two people died at its Zambian operations last weeks. Shares of the miner fell 3.2%.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

