CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares at one-month low as recession fears mount

By Shashwat Chauhan

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dropped to a one-month low on Friday, with energy shares leading the selloff, as fears intensified that major central banks' aggressive rate-hike trajectory could lead to a global recession.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 0.62% to 19,478.36, set for a second consecutive weekly loss.

Wall Street's main indexes were also reeling from the Federal Reserve's hawkish tone at its policy meeting on Wednesday, when the U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points and signaled that rate hikes were far from over.

The TSX index has shed 8.4% so far this year, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 .SPX lost 18.7%.

Among single stocks, Enghouse Systems ENGH.TO scaled to the top of the index, gaining 8.9% after the software company beat fourth-quarter profit estimates.

First Quantum Minerals FM.TO extended losses, down 8.9%, even as the miner said it is doing everything possible to support its operations in Panama after it was ordered to pause operations at its flagship copper mine.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.