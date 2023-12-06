News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto shares advance as investors cheer BoC's steady rate verdict

December 06, 2023 — 10:40 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped on Wednesday, with telecoms stocks leading, while rate-sensitive real estate stocks gained as investors mostly cheered the Bank of Canada's (BoC) latest decision to hold interest rates steady.

At 10:19 a.m. ET (1519 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 90.82 points, or 0.45%, at 20,466.75.

The BoC held its key overnight rate at 5% but refused to rule out another hike, saying it was still concerned about inflation even as it said prices were generally easing.

"The BoC statement out today is mildly dovish," said Ian Chong, portfolio manager at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

"They still have mentioned the optionality to increase rates if inflation remains persistent or continues to increase, but (with) where inflation is right now, it is trending down towards their long-term target... I think we are more than likely heading towards a soft landing."

Rate-sensitive real estate .GSPTTRE jumped 1.5% while yields on Canadian government bonds fell. Utilities .GSPTTUT, generally regarded as a bond proxy, up 1.3%.

The loonie CAD= gained 0.3% against the dollar.

The telecoms sector .GSPTTTS led gains, rising 2%while energy .SPTTENwas the worst hit,falling 1.7%, tracking a drop in crude oil prices. O/R

On the data front, Canada recorded a bigger-than-expected trade surplus in October. While across the border, U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in November. .

Investors will now be looking at the more comprehensive November U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday for more cues on the state of world's largest economy.

Wall Street, too, had an upbeat start to the day. .N

Among individual stocks, Shopify SHOP.TO fell 3.0% after at least two brokerages downgraded the e-commerce firm's stock.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru: Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

