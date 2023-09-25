News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market snaps losing streak as energy rallies

September 25, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

By Fergal Smith

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy shares rallied, but the market was still trading near its lowest level in four weeks as investors worried about interest rates being kept at elevated levels for longer than previously expected.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 20.64 points, or 0.1%, at 19,800.61, its first gain after five straight days of declines. On Friday, the index posted its lowest closing level since Aug. 24.

"It feels like summer is over and, very typical for this time of year, the storm clouds are gathering - mainly in the form of higher (bond) yields," said Elvis Picardo, a portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth.

"Investors have been caught off guard by how resolute the Fed seems to be in terms of keeping rates high to stamp out inflation."

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve projected that monetary policy would be kept significantly tighter through 2024 than previously expected.

The Canadian 10-year yieldCA10YT=RR climbed on Monday above the 4% threshold for the first time in nearly 16 years.

"Once investors digest the interest rate news, it is quite likely we might see a decent rally into year end ... There are a lot of stocks that are trading at really attractive valuations on both sides of the border," Picardo said.

Energy rose 1.9% even as oil settled 0.4% lower at $89.68 a barrel, while industrials added 0.4%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was a drag. It fell 0.7% and real estate, which tends to be particularly sensitive to higher interest rates, was down 1.4%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Josie Kao)

