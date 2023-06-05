CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market retreats as energy, financials weigh

By Johann M Cherian and Fergal Smith

June 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as energy and financial shares lost ground, but the move was limited ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 93.01 points, or 0.5%, at 19,931.62, giving back some of its sharp gains at the end of last week.

"There really isn't too much excitement today since we have a BoC interest rate announcement later in the week," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

The BoC became the first major global central bank to pause its rate-hike campaign in January, but the economy's surprisingly strong performance since then will test Governor Tiff Macklem's resolve to stay on the sidelines at a policy decision on Wednesday.

Heavily-weighted financials fell 1%, while energy was down 0.6% even as Saudi Arabia pledged to cut oil production in a move that boosted oil prices.

Health care fell 1.2%, weighed by a 7.9% decline for the shares of cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO.

On Friday, S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would delete the once high-flying stock from the Composite Index prior to the open of trading on June 19.

Technology was the lone sector to gain ground. It was up 0.5%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

