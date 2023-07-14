CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market posts weekly gain of more than 2%

By Shashwat Chauhan and Fergal Smith

July 14 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index ended slightly lower on Friday but still posted a solid weekly gain as investors eyed U.S. bank earnings reports for signs of health in the U.S. economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 15.57 points, or 0.1%, at 20,262.07. For the week, the index was up 2.2%.

Wall Street also posted strong gains this week as data showed U.S. inflation pressures easing and some major banks reported earnings.

"Banks earnings today look pretty good. It continues to show that the U.S. consumer is doing fine paying down debt," said Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer at Baskin Financial Services. "That should add more confidence to the market over the coming weeks."

The Toronto market's heavily weighted financials sector gained 0.4%, industrials rose 0.8% and consumer staples ended 1.5% higher.

Energy was a drag, falling 2.3% as oil gave back some of its recent gains. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 1.9% lower at $75.42 a barrel.

Shares of Telus International (Cda) IncaTIXT.TO tumbled 30.7% after the IT services company estimated a loss for the second quarter in preliminary results.

