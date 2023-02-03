CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market posts longest weekly winning streak since March

By Fergal Smith

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by gains for energy and technology shares, but the move was limited as stronger than expected U.S. jobs data ran counter to hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon pause its tightening campaign.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 17.9 points, or 0.1%, at 20,758.34 following two days of modest declines.

For the week, it was up 0.2%. That was its fifth straight weekly gain, the longest weekly winning sequence since March.

In contrast, major U.S. stock indexes ended lower after data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls surging by 517,000 in January, well above an estimate of 185,000.

"The big news of the day is the extremely strong U.S. jobs report. It has been a reality check for the markets," said Elvis Picardo, portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth. "There was a little bit of complacency setting in terms of what the Fed would do next."

The energy sector rose nearly 1% despite a decline in oil prices. U.S. crude futures CLc1 settled 3.3% lower at $73.39 a barrel on the prospect of higher interest rates and as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products.

"As the global economy opens up, you might see crude oil prices start trending higher again," Picardo said.

Technology rose 0.7%, adding to its recent rally, helped by a 5.1% gain for the shares of OpenText CorpOTEX.TO after the company reported quarterly results that beat estimates.

Canada Goose Holdings IncGOOS.TO shares gained 14.6%, recouping some of its sharp decline the day before when the luxury goods maker cut its full-year forecasts.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metal mining companies, fell 2.1% as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on gold and copper prices.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.