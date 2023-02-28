CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market posts February decline as banks disappoint

By Fergal Smith

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Tuesday, adding to its monthly decline, as domestic data showed the economy stalling in the fourth quarter and two top lenders pointed to economic pain ahead.

For the month, it lost 2.6%, giving back some of its January gain, as investors worried that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates higher than previously thought.

"It feels like markets in general are just trying to hang on for month-end," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

The Bank of Canada is due to make an interest rate decision on March 8, while Canadian and U.S. employment data is due two days later.

The Canadian economy unexpectedly stalled in the final three months of 2022, but likely rebounded in January, data showed on Tuesday.

Shares of Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS.TO tumbled 5.7% and Bank of Montreal BMO.TO ended 1.2% lower after the two banks stockpiled rainy-day funds and reported a fall in first-quarter profit.

"Banks are preparing for a more challenging macroeconomic environment and the earnings that we saw are guiding towards some clouds on the horizon," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

The heavily-weighted financials sector fell 0.4%, while energy ended nearly 1% lower.

Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO slumped 9.8% after the oil and gas producer agreed to buy U.S. peer Ranger Oil Corp ROCC.O for $2.5 billion.

