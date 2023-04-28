News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market notches April gain as energy shares climb

April 28, 2023 — 04:53 pm EDT

By Fergal Smith

April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, adding to its monthly gain,as higher oil prices boosted energy sharesand domestic economic data supported the Bank of Canada's plans to keep interest rates on hold.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 113.90 points, or 0.6%, at 20,636.54. For the week, it was down 0.3% but it still ended higher for April, advancing 2.7%.

U.S. stock indexes also rose after strong earnings updates from some major companies.

The Canadian economy grew 0.1% in February from the previous month, less than expected, and is seen shrinking in March, data showed.

"With GDP growth tracking weak momentum into Q2, the BoC isn't expected to hike interest rates again," Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, said in a note.

TC Energy CorpTRP.TO added 2.1%, after beating analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit as higher energy prices boosted demand for the pipeline operator's services.

