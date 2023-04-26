CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market hits two-week low as energy shares fall

By Shristi Achar A and Fergal Smith

April 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest closing level in two weeks on Wednesday as a drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares, offsetting a jump in the shares of Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO after the company withdrew a restructuring plan.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 73.15 points, or 0.4%, at 20,366.72, its lowest closing level since April 10, preliminary data showed.

The energy sector, which accounts for 19% of the TSX's weighting, fell 1.7% as oil settled 3.6% lower at $74.30 a barrel on rising recession fears. Industrials were also a drag, losing 1.6%.

Teck Resources withdrew its plan to separate its copper and coal businesses, a surprise development just ahead of a key shareholder vote, as the miner sought to fend off a $22.5 billion takeover attempt from Glencore Plc GLEN.L.

Shares of Teck Resources ended up 5.9%.

"The competing bids have been fighting it out in the court of public opinion and it looks like Glencore has dangled the carrot juicy enough that Teck's board and management were not able to get the support for their plan," said Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

