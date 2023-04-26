CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market hits two-week low amid credit risk worries

By Fergal Smith

April 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest closing level in two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices dropped and investors worried that a slowdown in economic growth could expose lenders to increased risk of default on their loans.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 73.15 points, or 0.4%, at 20,366.72, its lowest closing level since April 10.

U.S. benchmarks the S&P 500 and the Dow also ended lower amid lingering concerns about a weakening U.S. economy and the banking sector.

There's good reason to remain cautious, said Joseph Abramson, co-chief investment officer at Northland Wealth Management.

"Risk remains to the downside over the next three to six months because credit risk should jump as growth slows," Abramson said.

The energy sector, which accounts for 19% of the TSX's weighting, fell 1.7% as oil settled 3.6% lower at $74.30 a barrel.

Adding to pressure on energy was a decline of 3.7% for the shares of Cenovus Energy Inc Industrials lost 1.6%, pressured by a 11.3% decline in the shares of transportation company TFI InternationalTFII.TO after the company reported first-quarter results. Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO withdrew its plan to separate its copper and coal businesses, a surprise development just ahead of a key shareholder vote, as the miner sought to fend off a $22.5 billion takeover attempt from Glencore Plc GLEN.L. Shares of Teck Resources ended up 4.1% Technology was also a bright spot, rising 1.1%, as U.S. tech shares rallied and Rogers Communications IncRCIb.TO gained 2.7% after a strong performance in the company's wireless business unit contributed to better-than-expected quarterly earnings. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Alistair Bell) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.