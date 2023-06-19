CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market hits one-week low as industrials fall

By Fergal Smith

June 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Monday as industrial and consumer discretionary shares lost ground, while investors weighed prospects of an economic downturn and awaited further clues on the path for interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 41.16 points, or 0.2%, at 19,934.21, its lowest closing level since last Monday. Volumes were lower than usual, with U.S. markets shut for a holiday.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday. The Fed's move last week to skip a rate hike bolstered investor sentiment.

Also on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada will release minutes for its policy decision two weeks ago when it hiked its benchmark rate for the first time since January.

"While FOMO (fear of missing out) can always drive gains in the short-term, we believe that the longer-term risk/reward profile continues to deteriorate," David Rosenberg, said chief economist & strategist at Rosenberg Research, said in a note.

"The lags from the Fed's first rate hike, the initial inversion of the curve and the peak in the LEI (Leading Economic Index) typically run well over a year, and are consistent with a recession starting at some point this year."

The Toronto market's industrials and consumer discretionary sectors both lost 0.5%, while heavily weighted financials were down 0.2%.

Domestic data showed that producer prices fell by 1% in May from April on lower prices for refined petroleum energy and primary non-ferrous metal products.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)

