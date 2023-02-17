CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market hits four-week low as resource shares slide

By Shristi Achar A and Fergal Smith

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday to its lowest closing level in four weeks, including losses for commodity-linked stocks, as investors weighed how much further central banks will raise interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 91.18 points, or 0.4%, at 20,515.24, its lowest closing level since Jan. 20. For the week, the index lost 0.5%.

U.S. benchmark the S&P 500 also fell as investors worried that inflation and a strong U.S. economy could put the Federal Reserve on pace for more interest rate hikes.

"There is some caution from investors as they are repricing how far central banks have to go to slow the economy down," said Angelo Kourkafas, an investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

The Toronto market's energy sector fell 3.5% as the price of oil settled 2.7% lower at $76.34 a barrel, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7%.

It was pressured by a 6.1% drop in the shares of Agnico Eagle MinesAEM.TO as TD Securities cut its target price on the stock after the release of quarterly results.

Air CanadaAC.TO was also a big decliner. The airline's shares fell 8.4%after it reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.

Financials were among the sectors that gained ground, rising 0.3%, as Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd FFH.TO beat estimates with its quarterly earnings. Its shares rose 7.4%.

