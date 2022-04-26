CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market hits 3-month low as investors 'head for the exits'

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly three months, including declines for technology and financial shares, as an accumulating number of headwinds to the global economic outlook unnerved investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 321.08 points, or 1.5%, at 20,690.81, its lowest closing level since Jan. 27.

Wall Street also fell sharply, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Investors worry that the war in Ukraine and China's COVID-19 led lockdown will slow the global economy just as central banks potentially raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation.

"The risks in the market seem to be taking on a life of their own," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. "Some investors are starting to head for the exits."

The Toronto market's technology sector fell 3.7%, while heavily-weighted financials ended 1.8% lower.

The industrials group was down 1.7%, weighed by a 7.3% decline for shares of Air Canada AC.TO after the airline reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and said it is adding capacity to meet a rebound in spring traffic.

Energy was a bright spot, gaining 0.8% as oil prices rallied. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 3.2% higher at $101.70 a barrel.

