News & Insights

US Markets
RILY

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market hits 2-month low as mining stocks fall

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

September 27, 2023 — 04:34 pm EDT

Written by Khushi Singh and Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Khushi Singh and Fergal Smith

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday to its lowest closing level in more than two months as bond yields continued to climb and a drop in gold prices weighed on mining shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 120.17 points, or 0.6%, at 19,435.98, its lowest closing level since June 23.

Since mid-September, the TSX has shed 5.75%, as investors worried about higher borrowing costs and the prospect of weaker demand from major commodity buyer China.

The U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 5.4 basis points on Wednesday at 4.612%, its highest level in 16 years

"China is struggling with property issues, aging demographics, and on and off lockdown for the last three years, which does not leave consumers a war chest of money to start spending," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7% as the price of gold fell about 1.3% to $1,876 per ounce.

Heavily-weighted financials fell 1.2% and interest rate-sensitive utlilities ended 3.1% lower.

The energy sector was a bright spot, rising 2.4%, as oil settled 3.6% higher at $93.68 a barrel on supply concerns.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and David Gregorio)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RILY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.