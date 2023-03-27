US Markets
FCNCA

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market gains, led by energy and financial shares

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 27, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian and Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Johann M Cherian and Fergal Smith

March 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, helped by gains for energy and financial shares, as oil prices surged and investors grew hopeful that recent turmoil in the global banking sector could be contained.

Equity markets globally .WORLD got a lift after First Citizens BancShares Inc FCNCA.O said it would purchase the loans and deposits of failed Silicon Valley Bank, calming investor angst about the global financial system.

"Investors are breathing a sigh of relief as the banking sector remains free of any further negative developments over the weekend," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds.

"First Citizens' announcement of the acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank instilled a broad sense of confidence and calm in the stability of the banking system."

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 123.25 points, or 0.6%, at 19,624.74, preliminary data showed.

Heavily-weighted financials added 0.7%, while energy was up 2.2% as oil futures CLc1 settled 5.1% higher at $72.81 a barrel.

The materials sector dipped 0.1% as gold gave back some of its recent gains.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCNCA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.