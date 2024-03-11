News & Insights

US Markets
SIL

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market gains as investors rotate into value stocks

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 11, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

March 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, benefiting from a broadening of the recent rally to include stocks considered cheap compared to their fundamental valuations, although gains were restrained ahead of a key U.S. inflation report.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 31.69 points, or 0.2%, at 21,769.22 but stopping short of the near two-year high it notched on Thursday at 21,794.56.

"That broader uptrade persists but today we are seeing some indecision ahead of the U.S. CPI report," said Angelo Kourkafas, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones.

The U.S. consumer price index report for February, due on Tuesday, could help guide expectations for the start of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

"One of the most important developments in the last couple of days has been this rotation across different styles and sectors ... moving money out of tech into areas like value style investments," Kourkafas said.

The TSX has a heavy concentration of value stocks, including companies in the financial, industrial and material sectors, that tend to trade at a cheaper price than their expected cash flows would suggest.

The materials index, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.8% as gold continued its record-setting rally. It was led by a gain of 10.2% for Silvercrest Metals Inc SIL.TO after the non-gold precious metals miner announced its fourth-quarter results.

Financials also gained ground, rising 0.3%, and energy was up 0.2% despite the price of oil settling 0.1% lower at $77.93 a barrel.

Technology was a drag, falling 0.5%. Still, the sector is up 6% since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Marguerita Choy)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.