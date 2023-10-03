CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market falls to 1-year low as bond yields jump

By Fergal Smith

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday to a one-year low, including declines for technology and real estate shares, as a jump in long-term borrowing costs rattled investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 156.26 points, or 0.8%, at 19,020.92, its lowest closing level since October 2022.

Both higher bond yields and U.S. dollar strength lead to "a removal of liquidity from the system that invariably pressures equities," said Matt Skipp, president of SW8 Asset Management.

The Canadian 10-year yield CA10YT=RR surged 24 basis points to a 16-year high at 4.275%, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar .DXY added to recent gains against a basket of major currencies.

Wall Street also fell as economic data underscored the view the Federal Reserve may need to keep interest rates high.

The real estate sector, which is particularly sensitive to higher interest rates, lost 1.9%, while technology was down 1.7%, pressured by a 4.6% decline in the shares of e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO.

"The macro environment - read China - doesn't exactly seem to be glorious for commodities either," Skipp said.

China's economy will grow less than previously thought this year and next as a struggling property market dogs what was once the world's growth engine, according to a Reuters poll of economists last month.

Resource shares account for nearly one-third of the Toronto market's weighting.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.9% as gold hit a seven-month low.

Shares of Lundin Mining LUN.TO fell 5.2% as the company announced that insider Jack Lundin would be the new chief executive officer.

Financials, which also have a heavy weighting, dropped 1.5%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and David Gregorio)

