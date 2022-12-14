US Markets
TRP

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market falls as Fed signals further tightening

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

December 14, 2022 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, including declines for financial and industrial shares, as the Federal Reserve's hawkish projections spooked investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 131.81 points, or 0.7%, at 19,891.65.

U.S. stocks also closed lower as the Fed raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points and revealed economic projections seeing higher rates for a longer period.

"Risk aversion roared back," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note. "The Fed's statement and projections were hawkish."

The Toronto market's heavily-weighted financials group fell 0.9%, while both industrials and consumer staples ended 0.7% lower.

Canadian stocks have recovered sharply from their October lows on hopes the Fed and other major central banks may temper their aggressive rate-hike stances following signs that inflation may have peaked.

TC Energy CorpTRP.TO shares ended 2% lower. The company said it expects to give an update on the Keystone pipeline restart later on Wednesday, a week after the 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline was shut after leaking oil into a creek in Kansas.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.